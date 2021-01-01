Columbia Big Tall Flex ROC Pant

Tackle any adventure in comfort with these Columbia Big Tall Flex ROC Pants. Omni-Shade UPF 50 sun protection. Stretch fabrication that's built for performance, durability, and comfort. Belt loop waistband. Zip fly with a button closure. Two hand pockets, dual welt pockets in back, and a knife pocket. On-seam, zip close security pocket on right leg. 98% cotton, 2% elastane. Machine wash. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 42 in Outseam: 45 in Inseam: 33 in Front Rise: 12 in Back Rise: 18 in Leg Opening: 18 in Product measurements were taken using size 42, inseam 34. Please note that measurements may vary by size.