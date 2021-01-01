From johnny bigg
Johnny Bigg Big Tall Frazer Panel Denim Shorts
Kick back in comfort in the Johnny Bigg Big Tall Frazer Panel Denim Short. The shorts are crafted from a lightweight cotton blend, and have a distressed denim look. Pull-on design. Elastic waistband with belt loop construction. Drawstring closure. Hand pockets at the side. Two patch pockets at the back. Knee length with straight hemline. 75% cotton, 24% polyester, 1 elastane. Machine washable. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 42 in Outseam: 20 in Inseam: 9 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 17 in Leg Opening: 22 in Convertible Inseam: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 42. Please note that measurements may vary by size.