The iconic and durable Caterpillar Big Tall Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt will show your love for the brand while keeping you warm this season. Features a full-zip closure, attached hood with hidden drawcord, banded cuffs and hem, and the workwear logo at left chest and descending right sleeve. Straight, banded hemline. Side hand pockets. 70% cotton, 30% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 32 in Chest Measurement: 50 in Sleeve Length: 29 in Product measurements were taken using size LG Tall. Please note that measurements may vary by size.