Timberland PRO Big Tall Hood Honcho Sport Pullover
Keep yourself warm on your working weekends, casual Fridays and winter travels wearing the Timberland PRO Big Tall Hood Honcho Sport Pullover. Big and Tall fit offers a comfortable range of motion. Heavyweight cotton-poly fleece fabrication. Three-piece hood with adjustable drawcord. Pullover construction. Long-sleeve coverage. Screenprint at the sleeves. Kangaroo pouch pocket with inner phone pocket. Straight hemline. 80% cotton, 20% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 36 in Chest Measurement: 60 in Sleeve Length: 41 in Product measurements were taken using size 3XL Regular. Please note that measurements may vary by size.