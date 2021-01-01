Bulwark FR Big Tall iQ Series(r) Comfort Woven Long Sleeve Patch Pocket Shirt

Crafted to be lightweight and comfortable this Bulwark Big Tall iQ Series Comfort Woven Long Sleeve Patch Pocket Shirt features material exclusively made from Westex G2 fabric by Milliken, long sleeves with Bulwark logo patch stitched on side of sleeves and topstitched cuffs with two-button adjustable closures. Guaranteed to move with you, this shirt provides stretch woven mobility panels on the back and full underarm gussets. Banded, topstitched collar with red trim at neck seam. Hemmed front placket with button closure. Fully closable patch chest pockets with concealed pocket at right. Napoleon pocket at left front with zipper closure. Regular fit. Curved hemline. This garment meets or exceeds the standards for CAT2, Arc Rating ATPV 9.1 calories/cmÂ². FR protective top, NFPA 2112 Compliant. 88% cotton, 12% nylon. Machine washable. Imported.