Buttoned Down Big Tall Tailored Fit Spread Collar Pattern Non-Iron Dress Shirt. Long-sleeve stripe pattern non-iron dress shirt with no pocket, offered in variety of collar types. Tailored Fit: Trimmed down waist, chest, and sleeve, while maintaining a slightly relaxed fit in the shoulders and armhole. Tailored Fit is similar to a Modern Fit. Luxury Supima cotton with a lightweight finish. Supima Cotton is a luxury fiber grown in the United States characterized by extra-long staple fibers which produce fabrics that are softer, smoother, stronger and brighter. These features are enhanced with wash and wear over the life of the garment. Side pleated back yoke. 100% Supima cotton. Machine wash. Imported.