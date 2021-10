Represent your favorite brand with the Caterpillar Big Tall Trademark Banner Long Sleeve Tee. Classic crew neckline. Long sleeved construction. Branding down sleeves and left chest. Relaxed comfort fit. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 30 in Chest Measurement: 48 in Sleeve Length: 26 in Product measurements were taken using size LG Tall. Please note that measurements may vary by size.