Bigfoot Camping Family Couple design clothes. Great for Bigfoot lover couple campers, tent camper, nature lovers, outdoor camping, mountain lovers, hiker or rv campers. If you love roasting marshmallows over a campfire, hiking, backpacking, enjoy the lake, RVing, visit the cabin with your partner, wear this as a matching shirt on your next vacation! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem