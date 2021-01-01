Bigfoot Dogman Mothman UFO; National Cryptid Society Monster Premium T-Shirt

Silhouettes of your favorite monsters and three flying saucers creeping up from the background of the lunar surface. A vintage retro and scary frightening design for hunters, outdoor lovers, campers, hikers, and fans of classic cryptozoology, mysterious animals, legends, folklore games, nature, forests, woods, mountains, parks, adventure, motivation and monsters. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.