This funny Bigfoot, Sasquatch, Yeti design is perfect for introverts and people who love Bigfoot and being alone Perfect gift idea for your friend, boyfriend, girlfriend, husband, wife, mother, mom, dad, father-in-law, kid, son, daughter, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, grandma on birthday, mother's day, father's day, valentine's day, Christmas, veteran's day Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem