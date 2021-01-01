From bigfoot skateboard skateboarding apparel

Bigfoot Skateboarder Yeti Sasquatch Skateboarding Skater Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Have you seen this hide and seek champion lurking in the woods? Are you a bigfoot believer? If yes, then this bigfoot skateboard is for you. A yeti gift for pseudoscience experts who believes in the existence of this folklore creature. This sasquatch design is for a bigfoot lover out there. A present for a skate girl or skater boy living the skater life. A skateboard clothes to wear while doing kickflips and tricks in streets or skateboard parks 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com