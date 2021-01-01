Bigfoot Stole My Cat Funny Sci-Fi Sasquatch Cat Lover Premium T-Shirt

Hide yo cats, hide yo kitties! Cat lovers will not be happy to hear that bigfoot has been stealing cats! It's true, I had a cat named Mr. Cheddar, and he disappeared at the feet of a bigfoot colony! Great for anyone who loves sasquatch, yeti, yowi, and bigfoot lore. Cryptid hunters and enthusiasts will be happy to collect this special gift! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.