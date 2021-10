A cool pattern amplifies this casual cotton-blend shirt that is light and breathable, making it as smart as it is stylish. Sizing: True to size. Considered a Regular fit; cut with a little extra room through the chest and body for comfort- Front button closure- Point collar- Long sleeves with button cuffs- Chest button-patch pocket- Back shoulder pleats- Approx. 29" length; 42" chest (size Medium)- Imported Machine wash cold 55% cotton, 45% polyester