Impressions Vanity Bijou LED Hand Mirror with Charging Stand in Champagne Gold. Get glam at home or on-the-go with the Impressions Vanity Bijou LED Hand Mirror with Charging Stand. This portable hand mirror features LED lights that adjust with the soft-touch sensor dimmer switch, allowing you to modify your lighting for daytime or nighttime makeup application.. Rechargeable battery offers portable, cordless operation. Matching charging stand for hands-free use. Includes USB charging cable. Includes matching 5X magnet mirror for close-up work. IMPV-WU15. IVMM BIJOUHM CGL. Impressions Vanity was established in 2014. A boutique brand with grand dreams, Impressions Vanity was founded on the premise that beauty starts from within and by adding a bit of sparkle and shine only strengthens inner confidence.