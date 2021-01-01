Bike Computer G+ Wireless GPS Speedometer Waterproof Road Bike MTB Bicycles Backlight Bt ANT+ with Cadence Cycling Computers

1.8 inch LCD display, automatic backlight, 25hrs battery life, 15 types of data recording, third - party platforms sharing. G+ bike computer support ANT+ transmission for external sensors, like speed, heart rate, cadence sensors etc. tracks each and every moment accurately and precisely. Built-in GPS with 4 satellites positional systems, included BEIDOU, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, ensure a stable connection on every ride. With IPX7 technology, XOSS G+ is waterproof so that you can enjoy the cycling experience in all weather conditions. Easy to install, fit with Garmin, XOSS out-front extent mount. You can scan the QR Code to get the companion APP on you mobile phone.(APP function requires mobile phone support BT4.0 or above.)