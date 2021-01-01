Bike Naked Funny Mountain Road BMX Rider Spin Cycle Class Raglan Baseball Tee

This Bike Naked item is perfect for a biker who rides in the nude. Great for a sarcastic two wheeled commuter or bike messenger who loves to make their clients laugh. Whether it's in a road race or BMX competition everyone loves a naked biker! Great gift for your favorite nude cycle freak who loves to pedal around town. Wear this on a vacation to bicycle abroad a parade festival family reunion holiday or birthday party. Let the world know you ride in your birthday suit! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem