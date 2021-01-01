JoosTricot Bike Shorts in Nude. - size S (also in L, M, XS) JoosTricot Bike Shorts in Nude. - size S (also in L, M, XS) 60% organic cotton 25% recycled poly 15% lycra. Made in China. Hand wash. Rib knit fabric. Item not sold as a set. Shorts measure approx 16 in length. JOOR-WF2. JTPF21_BIKE1403. JoosTricot is a new line of fitted knitwear by writer and stylist Natalie Joos. Joos conceived the line out of a personal need for simple, feminine, fitted sweaters in many different colors and patterns. JoosTricot knitwear is designed to be worn year round, with no ties to the seasonal circuit. With a glove-like fit and exceptionally soft materials, JoosTricot knitwear lifts and smooths for a polished look with an effortless feel.