Bike Tail Light Bicycle Turning Light USB Rechargeable Bike LED Warning Light for Mountain Road Bike

Made of high intensity plastic material, impact-resistant and water-resistant, long lasting durability. Equipped with a 900mAh lithium battery, come with a USB charging cable of about 3H for fully charging. Highlight LED with multiple light modes, suitable for different occasions, improve safety at night. Built-in loudspeaker effectively alerts passers-by to safety, much safer during night riding. Tool-free installation, simple and quick operation, convenient to fix the light with the strap. Great accessory for bicycle riding lovers, make you enjoy the trip.