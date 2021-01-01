Biker Dad Cyclist MTB Mountain Bike Tote Bag

Unique mountain bike mountain bike saying motif with a mountain biker in the mountains on his MTB bike tour. The cyclist jumps through the terrain with his bike. It wears a bicycle helmet and steps into the pedals. A great gift for all cyclists and perfect for father, husband, uncle or grandpa on Father's Day or birthday. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.