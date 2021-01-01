Ideal for emergencies or quick clean up, the Field & Stream® Bilge Pump, is a must have addition to any boat. This pump delivers a self-priming, manual pump design and a buoyant sleeve keeps your pump afloat in case you drop it overboard. The no-pinch handle keeps you comfortable during continuous pumping. This Field & Stream® pump includes a clear discharge hose and mesh storage bag. FEATURES: Self-priming manual hand pump Buoyant sleeve will keep pump afloat if dropped overboard No-pinch handle allows continuous pumping without discomfort Includes 1.25" x 18" clear discharge hose Includes mesh storage bag Model: CEH01387 Click here for additional information relating to the Manufacturer’s Warranty.