The Bilge Water Pump by Sea to Summit. A must have for open water paddlers, this pump is a quick and effective way to empty water from your kayak or canoe. Features of the Sea to Summit Bilge Water Pump Improved reinforced joints High volume, double action pump extracts 14 ounces per pump Marine grade 316 stainless steel screws to reduce corrosion Full length High visibility foam with reflective logo aids recovery Anodized alloy shaft reduces wear and maintains smooth action of the pump The 18-inch length is High enough to use for single and double touring kayaks For use with canoe: a hose can be attached to the outlet to reach over the gunwale