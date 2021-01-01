Bill Lewis Magnum Trap Lipless Crankbait, 3/4 OZ., Chrome Black Back

Hook your next bass with the Bill Lewis® Rat-L-Trap Magnum Trap® Lipless Crankbait. Featuring the same Liv-N-Sound low frequency knocking pitch and vibrating action of the original Rat-L-Trap®, the Magnum Trap® is very effective. It’s ideal for when fish are feeding on larger forage and for when you need to go deeper or slow a lure down. The Magnum Trap utilizes Mustad Triple Grip extra strong hooks and split rings. FEATURES: Liv-N-Sound low frequency knocking pitch All of the natural vibrating action of the original Rat-L-Trap® to stimulate a fish's lateral line sensory Use when fishing for black bass, walleye, striped and hybrid bass, muskie, pike, salmon, and trout Equipped with Mustad Triple Grip extra strong hooks and split rings Most effective when fish are feeding on larger forage Great for when you need to go deeper or slow a lure down Made in the USA Length: 3.5 inches Weight: 3/4 ounce Model: MG39C