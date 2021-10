Great Pool (Billiard) Ball T-Shirt for Billiard (Pool) Players! For Players who use good English on Their Shots, Chalk on the Tip of the Pool Stick Shaft and Sink the 8 ball in the Corner Pocket! I Love Pool, Billiards Graphic T-Shirt for Men and Women Pool and Billiards Tournament T-shirt, Gift for Billiards Players Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem