Billiards T-shirt, 8 Ball Rack Em, Pool Shark by Zany Brainy

Grab your pool cue and head to the sports bar in this awesome 8 ball, rack 'em tee! Ideal for any sports fan or sports player, this super cool pool fan, eight ball tshirt will make a great conversation starter whenever you wear it. Makes the perfect gift for any pool player, billiards fan, or pool hall king! Wear this zainy rack em up, pool stick and balls t-shirt if you're a total pool shark! Featuring a sports pun and an eight ball flying out of the shirt, this awesome illusion, graphic print tee will make everyone look twice! If you eat sleep pool then you'll love this super neat billiard ball, sports quote tshirt. Ladies, if you can play just as hard as the guys, then show off your rack in this super sassy love pool t-shirt! Check out our other zainy pool, sports pun, sports fan, 8 ball tee designs for more awesome apparel! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem