These metallic swim shorts are designed with a ruched waistband. Elasticized waistband Pull-on style Nylon/spandex Hand wash Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 14 Inseam, about 11 Model measurements: 510 tall Model is wearing a US size Small Please note: Bikini top sold separately. Outerwear And Swimwear - Contemporary Swim > Revel Rey > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Revel Rey. Color: Iridescent Slate. Size: Large.