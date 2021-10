A bimaterial garment is characterized by the mix of fabrics, like this denim dress on the upper part, diagonally, and Tencel on the rest. It has a zipper and is gathered on the back. Eco-friendly.Denim shirt collarZip fastener Front side pocket in denim and side pockets in TencelWaist gathered with elastic band in backMix of fabrics: denim and TencelEco-friendly garmentRegular fitShortSleeveless