Pointed toe perfection comes with the Bindi heel by Journee Collection. This classic kitten heel features a sleek pointed toe with side cut-outs, and a fringe bow design. Unique and class combine to make this fabulous heel. Sizing: True to size. M=medium width. Pointed toe. Back tie closure. Side cutouts. Approx. 1.5" heel height. Imported Faux Suede upper, Faux Suede over Synthetic sole