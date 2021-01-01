Herbal Essences bio:renew White Grapefruit & Mint Volumizing Conditioner, 20.2 Fl Oz

Volumize flat, fine hair to keep hair bouncy with Herbal Essences White Grapefruit & Mint Conditioner. Our real botanicals are endorsed by Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a leading expert on plants. This conditioner, with real botanicals, softens and volumizes hair from root to tip.Crafted with our signature blend of real botanicals, White Grapefruit & Mint Volumizing Conditioner has lightweight moisturizers for beautiful hair. Color-safe and pH-balanced, this volumizing conditioner infuses notes of fresh citrus, refreshing mint and velvet peach into your hair - leaving it soft and voluminous.Work into hair, rinse and repeat with ease knowing your conditioner is paraben free and dye free, and made with at least 90% natural-origin ingredients.**Purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing.