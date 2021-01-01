Fillerina Bio-Revitalizing Plumping System - 932

Each Saturated Cellulous Sheet use Transdermic technology and the NEW 932 Formula containing 9 different Hyaluronic Acid, 3 different Collagen and 2 Elastin Molecules. This Grade 5 Formula also includes 20 Amino Acids which build the skins foundation with Collagen and Elastin to provide flex and strength, 11 Vitamins which speed up the rate of new cell reproduction to leave the skin radiant and plump. Includes Vitamin C and Vitamin A (retinol). There are also 6 Trace Elements that provide Ionic Balance to the skin by delivering Oxygen to the cells and tissues. And finally, 2 Nucleic Acids to stimulate cell repair! Penetration is evaluated by the Franz Cells tool, so that every ingredient effectively penetrates the skins layers. This Mask System is for all ages of skin and will heal, repair and plump the skin.