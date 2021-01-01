Almay Biodegradable Micellar Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes

Biodegradable Micellar Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes - Almay's Biodegradable Micellar Makeup Remover Towelettes are cleansing and gentle. Fragrance Free, for all skin types. Benefits Enjoy all the things you love about ultra-gentle micellar-water cleansers, plus the convenience and portability of makeup remover cleansing wipes Now in an eco-friendly, 100% biodegradable wipe that's just as friendly to your skin and eyes. Key Ingredients These facial-cleansing wipes are free from parabens, phthalates, SLS, mineral oil, DMDM hydantoin, formaldehydes, triclosan, and palm oils l And as always: Hypoallergenic, clean, non-comedogenic, dermatologist tested, ophthalmologist tested, fragrance free, and cruelty free Features Almay micellar-water wipes are non-irritating, dermatologist- and ophthalmologist tested, and suitable for all skin types - even sensitive, as well as those with sensitive eyes and contact-lens wearers. (So, yes, you!) - Biodegradable Micellar Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes