Discover Biolage Deep Treatment HydraSource Multi Use Hair Mask for instant gratification and total hair transformation. Highly concentrated in caring agents for healthier-feeling hair with each use. Infuse extremely dry hair with moisture and nourishment. Instantly hair 2X more nourished with up to 70% less breakage. Hair feels softer more manageable and looks and feels healthier. Packed with aloe and spirulina which are known for strengthening hair and giving it a glossy sheen. Small but mighty each pack contains at least four applications. Easy to squeeze packs are 77% lighter than a container of the same size and perfectly sealed for a fresh application each time which also make these great for travel. Key Benefits:- Hair Mask for dry hair that infuses moisture and nourishment- Vegan formulas and highly concentrated in plant-based emollients- Sulfate-free and Paraben-free- Small but mighty each pack contains at least four applications? Matrix Biolage HydraSource Deep Treatment Pack 3.4 oz - Womens Matrix - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.