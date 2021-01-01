Matrix Biolage Styling Whipped Mousse

Biolage Styling Whipped Mousse - Biolage Styling Whipped Volume Mousse is a lightweight, leave-in styler that provides body, bounce, and softness for natural-looking volume seekers. This professional product strengthens strands against future hair breakage and is great for both long hair and short hair. Benefits Natural-looking volume Lightweight formula Add body, bounce and softness Medium hold Paraben-free No Mineral Oil No Artificial Colorants Key Ingredients Infused with Blue Agave nectar which acts as a hair treatment, strengthening and repairing damaged hair in harsh conditions by retaining moisture and nourishment - Biolage Styling Whipped Mousse