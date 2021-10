Varley Biona Leggings 3.0 25” in Shadow Rose, Large: These high-waisted, form-flattering leggings are made from Varley’s signature butter-soft, sweat-wicking Lolux fabric—meaning, they’re ideal for any workouts falling on the low-intensity side of the spectrum (Pilates, barre, you know) but we love them equally for lounging around the house. Do yourself a favor and get the matching Frances Bra.81% nylon, 19% elastane.