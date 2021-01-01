Biore Cleansing Oil Make Up Removing Wipes, Soothing and Refreshing 44ct

Bioré Cleansing Oil Make Up Removing Cloths - Soothing & Refreshing, these ''miracle cloths'' made with 100% cotton are more like a cushion than a sheet remove even the most stubborn makeup while refreshing your skin. Formulated with a lightweight Smooth Cleansing Oil to gently remove make up without tough rubbing on delicate eye area, and infused with Sebum Cleansing ingredients to deep clean and remove oil so you'll feel fresh and dewy, with a fresh aqua floral fragrance. Soaked with 20% more cleansing oil, dissolves even stubborn waterproof mascara with ease, reducing any pulling or tugging at your skin. Plus, they are alcohol-free and enriched with a hydrating beauty essence to leave skin hydrated and smooth, not feeling oily or sticky.