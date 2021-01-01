Biore Daily Facial Cleansing Cloths Makeup Remover Wipes, 60 ct

Sometimes you just don't feel like washing your face - it happens. On those days, reach for Biore Daily Deep Pore Cleansing Cloths. Each pre-moistened cloth has dirt-grabbing fibers that exfoliate skin and lift away dirt, oil, and makeup from your pores, revealing healthy-looking, glowing skin. Toss these makeup remover cloths in your gym bag for a pre-workout cleanse, or into your carry-on bag for freshening up during travel. They’re oil-free, alcohol-free, and guilt-free, because there’s way better stuff to feel guilty about than not washing your face...like your reality TV addiction. Use these Biore cleansing cloths as a daily facial cloth to remove makeup and other skin pollutants from the surface. Biore Skincare targets the root of all skin problems-the evil clogged pore. So when it comes to dirt and oil we take a no nonsense approach to fight smarter, not harder. Our scrub, liquid, powder, strip, mask and bar cleansing products go straight to the source of those pesky pores for deeply clean, beautiful skin. Use these ultra gentle daily cleanser cloths and other Biore pore cleanser products for cleaner, healthier-feeling skin! Satisfaction Guarantee. Limitations may apply.