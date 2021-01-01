NUORI BioRenewal Night (1.7 fl. oz.)

NUORI's Bio-Renewal Night is a soothing, regenerating night cream that reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, enlarged pores, uneven skin tone and dullness. Natural hyaluronic acid, botanical squalane and betaine replenish moisture levels, add plumpness and strengthen the skin’s barrier function. Vitamin B3 reduces the look of enlarged pores and boosts microcirculation for a revived skin tone and texture. Pomegranate seed oil, white tea extract and vitamin E provide antioxidant protection and support the skin’s natural repair process. Skin will wake up renewed and rejuvenated.Key Ingredients:Niacinamide (vitamin B3): fortifies the skin’s barrier function, inhibits the production of melanin pigments, and helps diminish redness and irritation; also improves microcirculation helping revive skin and bring back a healthy glowNatural Betaine: derived from sugar beets, it's an excellent humectant and strengthener of skin’s barrier functionHyaluronic Acid: a unique split form of hyaluronic acid, which has lower molecular weight and size allowing it to penetrate the skin, delivering remarkably hydrating and fortifying benefitsKey Benefits:Replenishes skin to look rested with a healthy glowDiminishes the look of fine lines, wrinkles, and dullnessVisibly improves the appearance of enlarged pores and uneven skin toneStrengthens skin’s barrier functionTip: Airless pump protects the fresh formula from excess exposure to light, air and bacteria.