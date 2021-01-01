Bird Wingspan - The Early Bird Gets Whatever it Wants Dice Tote Bag

This Bird Wingspan - The Early Bird Gets Whatever it Wants Dice design is great for people that enjoy playing work replacement board games with their friends. Board gamers tee design for fans of tabletop games and RPGs. Great for your next Board Game Night 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.