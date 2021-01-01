Birkenstock Arizona Sandal - 37 - Mocha Birkibuc

The Birkenstock Arizona Sandal is a slide sandal for wiggling your toes into throughout the summer, and maybe even spring and fall too. Classic and sturdy, the Dual straps feature either nubuck or leather for softness and adjust with a buckle to your preferred level of comfort. The traditional corked Footbed provides plenty of arch support and a deep heel cup, while conforming to your specific foot shape over time. The EVA sole is nice and flexible as you walk along the docks, visit the zoo, or whatever it is you're headed out to do this summer. Features of the Birkenstock Arizona Sandal Cork and latex Footbed designed to mirror the shape of a healthy foot and provide a natural walking environment More toe room allowing toes to move naturally, which promotes better balance and correct foot alignment from toe to heel Raised toe bar encourages natural gripping motion of your feet, exercises the legs and stimulates circulation Contoured Footbed ensures even weight distribution and proper posture Deep heel cup Cradles the heel and keeps natural cushioning right under the calcaneous (also known as the heel bone) Shock absorbing sole is flexible, durable, lightweight, repairable and replaceable, like almost every part of our shoes Jute fibers made of two layers - one wicks away moisture, the other adds strength Cork Footbed is firm and resilient for maximum support Footbed Liner made of soft suede keeps your feet comfortable and dry