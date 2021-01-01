Birkenstock Mayari in Mocha

The BIRKENSTOCK Mayari thong sandal is a jaunty model with a toe loop. The impressive combination of design and wearability will see fashion-conscious men and women through the day with elegance and comfort. The upper is made from the skin-friendly, hard-wearing synthetic material Birko-Flor® in a sophisticated nubuck look which boasts a texture and color that could almost be mistaken for real leather. Anatomically shaped cork-latex footbedUpper: Birko-Flor® nubuckFootbed lining: suedeSole: EVADetails: two straps, each with an individually adjustable metal pin buckle; toe loopMade in Germany