Birthday Donut Sweet Girl Sprinkles Foodie Desserts Tote Bag

Treat yourself with this sweet pastry donut funny shirts and accessories. If you love dessert and coating donuts then you will definitely like this cute donut artwork. Great treat for donut lover kids, men, and women. Ideal gifts for someone who loves bakery and pastry. This funny food donut shirt is perfect to use every day. Do you like to eat donuts on your snack or dessert, why not compliment your mood with this awesome witty donut colorful design art. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.