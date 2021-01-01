I'M An December girl I Was Born With My Heart Birthday Girl T-Shirt

Birth Month I'm An December Woman I Was Born With My Heart On Sleeve Fire On Her Soul And A Mouth She Can't Control T-Shirt. Smartass Girl Shirt, December Girl Birthday Shirt, Girls Are Born In December T-Shirt. If you are looking for queens are born December shirt, january tshirt, birthday clothes or apparel for womens, birthday presents for girl, birthday queen shirts, birthday shirts for girls then this Virgo queen Tshirt is just perfect for you Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem