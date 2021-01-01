Birthday Gnome Design The Cutest Gnomes Are Born In November Tote Bag

You love birthday gnome designs or you search funny gnomie gifts for kids ? Grab this cute birthday decoration with unique gnomie watercolor artwork for girls, who loves nordic gnomes. The Cutest Gnomes Are Born In November! The gnome with outfit graphic design features sweet toppings on the hat and makes garden gnome lover happy. Perfect gift idee for garden lover and your daughter, who is born in november. Visit the store Birthday Gnome Tees With Cute Celebrate Gnomie. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.