This is a gift idea as a birthday gift for a special person who is not boring and 0815. 08/15 everyone can do, this person is special, a limited and special edition and celebrates a beautiful birthday in a retro look. The birthday child was born in and legendary since June 1992. Give it to someone from the vintage or 1992 29th birthday in 2021. Congratulations to your sister, brother, son, daughter, grandson or granddaughter. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem