Birthstone Earrings - JUNE - Also in: JULY, SEPTEMBER, NOVEMBER, JANUARY, FEBRUARY, MAY, APRIL, OCTOBER, AUGUST, DECEMBER, MARCH

Sparkly Swarovski crystals adorn each bracelet to remind you of those who inspire you on a daily basis to be the best version of yourself, live out your lifelong dreams, and have a positive impact on others. Don't want to wear the bracelet as a birthstone? Each stone also has special meaning and inspiration: - January Garnet: Vitality + Abundance - February Amethyst: Balance + Courage - March Aquamarine: Youth + Hope - April Diamond: Love + Strength - May Emerald: Wisdom + Patience - June Pearl: Innocence + Faith - July Ruby: Health + Fortune - August Peridot: Power + Influence - September Sapphire: Loyalty + Trust - October: Inspiration + Creativity - November Topaz: Joy + Generosity - December Blue Topaz: Positivity + Happiness