Great garment for the community parades. It's time for everyone to celebrate national LGBTQ awareness month and wave their rainbow flags high in the air. Perfect birthday or Christmas gifts for proud Ally people like a mom, dad, uncle, aunt, straight brother, sister, girlfriend, or boyfriend. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.