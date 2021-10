Zimmermann - Zimmermann's exploration of romantic nonchalance is encapsulated by the fluid drape of this dusty-pink midi dress. It's crafted from lustrous silk charmeuse for a slim fit with a flattering V-neckline framed by bishop sleeves and a tie waist, then falls to a sweeping asymmetric skirt with soft ruffle trim. Echo the label's summertime mood by teaming it with a basket bag and sandals.