From i told you so crypto trader bitcoin blockchain

Bitcoin Miners Schweet Baby Nostalgic Party Retro Crypto 80s Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Distressed Crypto Bitcoin Design with Flamingos, Vaporwave Palm Trees & Cassette Tapes with Retro Triangles - for Traders & Bitcoin Miners, Men, Women and Teens Shows 'Schweet Baby!' Quote with Japanese Symbol for Love with Pink, Orange, Yellow, Blue & Purple Cryptocurrencies 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com