Bitten Lip Stain - FLOWER Beauty's Bitten Lip Stain features gentle staining pigments that applies like a gloss and stays put like a stain with all-day wear. Benefits An innovative, unique water-based, hydration-packed formula that moisturizes and refreshes lips with a juicy wash of color that lasts all day A lightweight gel-like texture that moisturizes lips upon application and then dries down to a long-lasting, comfortable tint with non-feathering wear Gluten-Free - Bitten Lip Stain