Free People Bittersweet Booty Short in Ivory. - size S (also in M) Free People Bittersweet Booty Short in Ivory. - size S (also in M) 55% acrylic 45% cotton. Made in China. Hand wash. Elastic waistband. Pointelle knit fabric. Item not sold as a set. Shorts measure approx 8.5 in length. FREE-WF181. FP102920CY. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.