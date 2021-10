Rock a super-flirty look in this side-ruched mini tank dress with an asymmetrical side slit and eye-catching hankerchief hem. 35 1/2" length Slips on over head Crewneck Sleeveless 100% cotton Machine wash, dry flat Imported Women's Clothing n:PHILANTHROPY donates 10 percent of net proceeds to Children's Hospital Los Angeles and Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles